'Not your archetypal modern centre-back': Expert view on Burnley's deadline day capture Maxime Esteve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 21-year-old arrives on a loan deal until the end of the season from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier.

According to reports, the move also includes an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A product of Montpellier’s academy, the centre-back has made 59 appearances for the club over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

The Burnley Express caught up with Ligue 1 expert Luke Entiwstle, also editor in chief at Get French Football, to get the lowdown on Burnley’s new man.

“He isn’t your archetypal modern centre-back,” he said.

“Despite often playing on the left hand-side of a back-three, the left footer isn’t the most progressive player, be it carrying the ball forward or through his distribution.

Esteve has joined the Clarets on an initial loan until the end of the season.

“Within a back-three system, he is given licence to be aggressive in his defending, pushing into the midfield to apply pressure which he does very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His languid style means that he is quite effective in duels, be it in the air or on the ground. But whilst he is a positive defender who likes to win the ball high, he’s also composed when defending in-and-around his box.”

Burnley fans will inevitably be interested to find out if Esteve has the necessary attributes to make an immediate transition to the Premier League.

“Given his stature, Estève is deceitfully strong I’d say and he uses that strength well to dispossess his opponents, this coupled with a good turn of speed, makes him an effective defender when running back to goal as well,” Entwistle added.

“One of the biggest question marks is whether this will translate into the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the years, Ligue 1 has become a much more physical league, which has helped many of their exports to settle in quickly, particularly in the Premier League.

“Estève’s languid figure will, however, likely be tested more in England than it was in France and his ability to adapt to the physicality will determine whether the move will prove a success in the short term.”

“With Kompany insisting on a possession-based game, his work on the ball will also have to improve, but at the age of just 21, Kompany will be able to mould the France Under-21 international into a player that can fulfil all his instructions.