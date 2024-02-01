'Really important': Pep Guardiola pinpoints key factor in Manchester City's victory over Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guardiola was particularly pleased with City’s second goal, which was dispatched by Alvarez after the Argentinian had been cleverly picked out by Kevin De Bruyne’s quick free-kick.

Addressing the pre-planned set piece, the City boss made sure to commend set-piece coach Carlos Vicens.

“The focus on set pieces was really important,” he said.

“We won in the FA Cup against Spurs with a corner and against Burnley we prepared as well.

“I’m not involved at all with set pieces because I’m not good. The other ones are better and I don’t have time, I would say, but we are preparing things. Every team does it, it’s not that we are different, but we prepared this free-kick especially and it worked.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City embrace prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on January 31, 2024 in Manchester, England.

“Kevin of course had to make the perfect pass and Julian had to make the movement and it was a good finish. All credit.”

While Ameen Al-Dakhil netted a late consolation for the Clarets, it was an otherwise routine victory for City on home turf.

“The game was not over until the end,” Kompany added. “We found the goals because of the quality of the players that we have and we controlled the game.

“Burnley made it difficult for us with the way they defended. It was not easy to do it, but the willing to do what we needed to do was there.