Burnley announce their first signing of deadline day as youngster heads for League One Blackpool

The 21-year-old arrives on a loan deal until the end of the season from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier.

A product of Montpellier’s academy, the centre-back has made 59 appearances for the club over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

“I feel very good, I’m really happy and ever since I first heard about the move I wanted to move here,” Esteve said of his move.

“I have followed the Premier League since being a young child and had only pictured myself ever being here, so I am really excited.

“The manager (Vincent Kompany) spoke really positively about the project here and I just wanted to be a part of it straight away.”

The French Under-21 international becomes Burnley’s second capture of the January transfer window, following in the footsteps of David Fofana from Chelsea.

Montpellier's French defender #14 Maxime Esteve (R) fights for the ball with Brest's French midfielder #45 Mahdi Camara during the French L1 football match between Stade Brestois and Montpellier at the Francis Le Ble stadium on January 14, 2023 in Brest, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Clarets are also reportedly chasing the signature of Lorenz Assignon from Rennes, who could be a direct replacement for Connor Roberts, who is close to sealing a loan move to Leeds United.

The Welshman was in action for Burnley last night, coming off the bench during the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Addressing Roberts’ imminent departure, Kompany said: “The fact of the matter is there are some players who have not played as much.

“It’s important for us going into the next 16 games to have our next 16 games as the only priority, but I also understand of course that players will want to play. If there’s an opportunity to do that, then that’s not something we’re going to deny them.”

Anass Zaroury is also being linked with a loan move to Hull City, while speculation continues to surround the future of Manuel Benson.

In other transfer news, backup goalkeeper Denis Franchi has joined Italian side Ternana Calcio on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old leaves Turf Moor without making a single appearance for the club following his move from PSG in the summer of 2022.

Youngster Dan Sassi, meanwhile, has secured a permanent move to League One side Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.