Esteve, Roberts, Benson & Zaroury: Vincent Kompany provides Burnley transfer deadline day update

The Montpellier defender was at the Etihad last night to watch Burnley’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game against Fulham, Kompany confirmed the 21-year-old is “in the building” but admitted the deal isn’t done just yet.

“If he’s in Manchester then it’s pretty close, but there’s still nothing official,” he said.

“He’s in the building and hopefully we can announce it soon. He’s not signed yet, that’s the truth.

“If it does happen, everybody will see what we’ve seen in him but until the ink is on the paper, I’m not going to say too much.”

In terms of outgoings, Connor Roberts is closing in on a loan switch to Leeds United.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on January 31, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Colleagues at our sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post are reporting a medical has been booked for this afternoon.

The Welshman was in action for Burnley last night, coming off the bench during the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Addressing Roberts’ imminent departure, Kompany said: “The fact of the matter is there are some players who have not played as much.

“It’s important for us going into the next 16 games to have our next 16 games as the only priority, but I also understand of course that players will want to play. If there’s an opportunity to do that, then that’s not something we’re going to deny them.”

Roberts could be replaced by Rennes right-back Lorenz Assignon, who is on the verge of completing a loan move to Turf Moor according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Speculation also continues to surround the futures of Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson.

Zaroury, who looks to be heading on loan to Hull City, came on as a substitute against City last night but Benson was left out of the squad completely.

When asked if the duo are likely to remain at Burnley once the window is closed, Kompany said: “Honestly I don’t know.”

In other transfer news, backup goalkeeper Denis Franchi has joined Italian side Ternana Calcio on a permanent deal.