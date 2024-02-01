'I don’t know what Vincent Kompany can do': Ian Wright makes Burnley claim following Man City defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets succumbed to another one-sided defeat at the Etihad last night, going down 3-1 thanks to a Julian Alvarez brace and a Rodri strike.

While Ameen Al-Dakhil bagged a late consolation for the visitors, the result was never in doubt as the hosts secured a seventh straight win in all competitions.

Match of the Day pundit Wright felt the gulf in quality was evident from the off, but doesn’t believe Burnley could have done a whole lot different with their approach.

“I thought they [City] were brilliant with their movement,” he told presenter Gary Lineker.

“I was really impressed with Matheus Nunes in particular. His movement off the ball and his pace, I didn’t realise the pace he had. I knew he was quick, but he’s so quick in certain occasions.

“The first goal was very poor from Burnley, like Vincent Kompany said with the nature they gave away the goals.

“The second one, you look at the space in behind and that doesn’t look right. But there’s the accuracy [of the pass] and the sharpness of Alvarez and it’s a goal.

“I don’t know how you pick someone like Kevin De Bruyne up. I don’t know what Vincent Kompany can do. It’s just very difficult to mark them or get close to them.