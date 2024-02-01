Connor Roberts closing in on Leeds United switch as Burnley set for busy transfer deadline day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues at our sister paper the Yorkshire Evening Post are reporting a medical has been booked for this afternoon.

The Welshman was in action for Burnley last night, coming off the bench during the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

But it appears it will be the 28-year-old’s final action of the season for the Clarets, with the full-back speaking to Leeds boss Daniel Farke this morning ahead of a loan move to Elland Road.

Roberts could be replaced by Rennes right-back Lorenz Assignon, who is on the verge of completing a loan move to Turf Moor according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Rennes in a Europa Conference League game against Rosenborg in 2021 and has since made 60 appearances in total, scoring three times.

It could be a busy deadline day at Gawthorpe, with Maxime Esteve also due to be formally announced as a Burnley player.

The 21-year-old Montpellier defender was due to complete his medical on Wednesday and was seen attending last night’s game at the Etihad.

Speaking ahead of that game, manager Vincent Kompany said: “All I can say is that he’s not our player at the moment.

“I think we’re past the point where I can deny there has been interest, right? But the point is he’s not our player.

“Until then I can’t say much more.”

Speculation also continues to surround the futures of Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson.

Zaroury, who looks to be heading on loan to Hull City, came on as a substitute against City last night but Benson was left out of the squad completely.

Addressing Benson’s omission after the game, Kompany said: “There was [sic] a little bit of rumours of him going away on loan and of course it’s normal that he wants to play.

“Tomorrow we will see how it resolves itself. If he’s here with us, then everything goes back to normal.”

Burnley have only announced the one signing so far this month in the form of David Fofana on loan from Chelsea.