Vincent Kompany addresses Manuel Benson’s omission from Burnley squad vs Man City

It comes after the winger was omitted from Burnley’s squad last night for the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

After the heroics of last season, where Benson scored 13 goals during Burnley’s Championship title win, he’s barely featured this term, making just five appearances in all competitions.

After being asked by the Burnley Express if supporters should read anything into Benson’s absence from his squad at the Etihad, Kompany hinted there could be a move on the cards ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

“There was [sic] a little bit of rumours of him going away on loan and of course it’s normal that he wants to play,” he said immediately after last night’s game.

“Tomorrow we will see how it resolves itself. If he’s here with us, then everything goes back to normal.”

Burnley have only made one signing so far this month in the form of David Fofana, who has arrived on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

The striker made his Clarets debut against Man City, impressing off the bench and setting up Ameen Al-Dakhil’s late consolation.

The Clarets are also though to be close to announcing the signing of defender Maxime Esteve from French side Montpellier.

On the importance of adding to his squad ahead of tonight’s deadline, Kompany said: “It is important. I don’t know, unless we’ve made any announcements tonight I hope something will happen tomorrow as well.

“But look, we’re at the stage of the season where we have to rely on the boys that we have as well.

“In January you can make some miracle transfers but they are very difficult to find.

“It was a tough game against City but what do you want to say? I just have in mind how we presented ourselves at Villa away, how we presented ourselves at Spurs away, how we presented ourselves against Liverpool, Arsenal away, Brighton away, so I don’t have any reason not to believe in this team.

“If you ask me about game changers, the biggest game changer for us is seizing our moments because we’ve had so many against top teams.