Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on Jurgen Klopp's surprise decision to leave Liverpool, Pep Guardiola & Sir Alex Ferguson

Liverpool are on the hunt for their next boss after Klopp revealed he would be ending his nine-year Anfield stay at the end of the season.

In his statement, the 56-year-old admitted he was “running out of energy” and will be taking an indefinite break from management.

As a relatively fresh-faced 37-year-old, Kompany insists he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

“I’m too young to have any complaints about it, I’m fine at the moment! Bring on another 20 years,” he joked.

Kompany comes face-to-face with Klopp’s nemesis in recent years Pep Guardiola tonight, when Burnley face Manchester City at the Etihad.

When asked if he expects his former boss to be sticking around, Kompany added: “Honestly it’s a question you have to ask him personally, it’s a very personal question.

“I know from City’s point of view if you can keep him another 20 years, keep him another 20 years. Do whatever you can do to keep him fresh.

“But on the other side, those things are very personal. Klopp said himself he didn’t necessarily see it coming. It is what it is.

“To have the honesty about it like he did, that’s the hardest bit. It doesn’t matter how much money you’ve made in your life, everybody likes the next pay cheque and he could have carried on, so it speaks a lot about his character.

“But I’m sure he’ll have a blast of having three or four months for the rest of the season and he’ll enjoy everything between now and the end of the season.”

Sir Alex Ferguson famously led Manchester United for 27 years, constantly reinventing his side to bring success to Old Trafford.

When asked if he sees anyone else repeating such a feat, Kompany said: “Yeah, yeah I can.

“But that’s what I’m saying, it’s a very personal thing. I’m sure that somewhere along the way Sir Alex Ferguson came to those same moments in his life. He did.

“It’s just whatever gives you that extra bit to go again. Sometimes it’s reinventing yourself, sometimes it’s reinvesting your staff, sometimes it’s reinventing your team. It comes under so many different forms and it’s so personal. That’s why I wouldn’t put anyone in a category, everyone is so different.

“I look at the example of my Dad, he’s 75 and he’s still going. He still has ambitions. He could be sat at home, he was a political refugee when he came over and he had a life of struggle. He could be sat at home doing nothing and enjoying the wealth of his children, but he’s not. It’s so personal.

“I met Sir Alex Ferguson not so long ago and for the talk of him retiring, when I spoke to him I didn’t feel he was retired. He was still as sharp as you get.