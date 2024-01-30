Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets have only brought in one player so far this month in the form of striker David Fofana, who has arrived on loan from Chelsea.

Kompany has, however, confirmed Burnley’s interest in Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve, but warns a deal is not yet in the offing.

When asked how confident he is of Burnley adding to their squad before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline, Kompany said: “It’s a good question, it depends on the hour you ask me. Seriously!

“There are moving pieces, I’m not going to deny it. The recruitment team is putting in a shift to try and make the squad stronger.

“There’s still a few calls coming in for our players as well, so we’ll see.

“I have been focused on the game against Man City [on Wednesday night] but I get the information at the end of the day.”

Montpellier's French defender #14 Maxime Esteve

On a potential move for Esteve, Kompany added: “All I can say is that he’s not our player at the moment.

“I think we’re past the point where I can deny there has been interest, right? But the point is he’s not our player.

“Until then I can’t say much more.”

Kompany also shot down reports of Burnley’s rumoured interest in Millwall winger Romain Esse, who has also been linked with a move to Hull City.

He said: “I know the player is a good player, but we haven’t been active on that one so I can be really honest.”

Outgoings could also be on the agenda with some players that have struggled for regular minutes this season.

Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson have consistently been linked with moves away this month, but as it stands they remain at Turf Moor.

When asked about the duo potentially leaving, Kompany said: “I’m definitely not against keeping the group together because they’re all lads that I’ve come to know and have done everything that I’ve asked them to do.

“There’s not even a thought on my part that these guys have to go. The only thing is that some players, and it’s easy for you to look at the list of players that haven’t played as much, they have a desire to play and we have to respect that as well.

