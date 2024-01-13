Burnley have clinched the loan signing of Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana on a deal until the end of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 21-year-old, who was recently recalled from his spell with Union Berlin, becomes Burnley’s first addition of the January transfer window.

Fofana scored twice in 17 appearances for the German outfit, with one of those strikes coming in a Champions League game against Napoli.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker, who prefers to play as a number nine but can also slot in on either side of a front three, has already been capped three times by the Ivory Coast.

He made his name in Norway playing for Molde, the side where Erling Haaland also made his breakthrough before joining Red Bull Salzburg.

The new Burnley man scored 24 goals in 65 appearances during his time there, while also producing 10 assists.

His form earned the frontman a £11m move to Chelsea this time last year and he immediately made his debut in an FA Cup outing against Manchester City.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: David Datro Fofana of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up on the streets of Ouragahio, Fofana would later join AFAD Djekanou in the capital city of Abidjan.

"I was shaped in the streets,” Fofana has previously been quoted as saying.

“I'm not like the others, not educated. I am not a product of the academies, everything comes from the streets.

“Street football has a bit of everything: technique, physicality and finishing, because you play with tiny goals. You have to be very accurate to score."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fofana has made no secret of his ambition and has aimed to take attributes from all of the world’s best players to perfect his game.

"When it comes to dribbling, I look at Ronaldinho and the old Ronaldo," he said.

"When it comes to scoring, it's Cristiano Ronaldo – his headers, how he positions himself in the box.

"When it comes to changes in direction, it's Lionel Messi - how he plays his moves. When it comes to using physicality, it's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I watch how he holds off defenders with his body."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After joining Molde in February 2021, he even moved into the apartment once occupied by Haaland.