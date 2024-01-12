Vincent Kompany fumes as controversial late VAR call denies Burnley big win against Luton Town

Vincent Kompany was left to bemoan yet another officiating decision after his Burnley side were denied a big win against Luton Town following a controversial late call.

The Clarets looked to be heading to a much-needed victory in this must-win encounter thanks to Zeki Amdouni’s first-half strike.

But the Hatters snatched a point right at the death with a highly controversial goal from Carlton Morris, who headed into the back of an empty net after James Trafford had clearly been blocked by Elijah Adebayo.

Despite Luton barely even celebrating the goal, VAR deemed there was no foul and the goal was given – much to Kompany’s anger and frustration.

“I was laughing a little bit last time when it happened to us against Aston Villa,” he told TNT Sports.

“The softest penalty ever was given against us and we were already down to 10 men for two soft, soft yellow cards.

“It happened to us against Forest as well with the handball and we got the apology. It happened to us against Bournemouth again with the handball right in front of his goal to deny us a penalty in the last minute of the game. Now it happens here against Luton, I don’t get it anymore.

“If we get a foul against us that’s given as a penalty against Villa, then what is this here? There’s a clear attempt to stop the keeper getting up.

“It’s experience as well, and it doesn’t take anything away from the performance from Luton who were incredible, but it’s just a moment where the referee has got to get it right.

“I think any ex-pro will say they understand what the striker is doing in this case, clearing the room for the other striker.”

Kompany added: “First I expect the referee to see it. None of the Luton players have celebrated. Nobody.

“The first look of the striker is to James Trafford and the second one is to the referee to see if he got away with it.

“Normally we have VAR and we think ‘okay, that’s going to sort it out then’ but it rolls, it rolls and it rolls, there’s a lack of a decision and it’s 1-1.”

When it was pointed out that PGMOL deemed it to be “just a collision”, Kompany said: “What do you think he’s looking at? He’s looking at the keeper, takes two steps back to back into him. What is it?

“To be honest, I’m absolutely fine if we concede this goal and it’s consistent and this is allowed. If everyone can do it I’ll tell my strikers to go and do it.

“But remember we’ve just dropped points at Villa after playing an unbelievable performance when we were shown the softest red card and the softest penalty against us. It just keeps happening.”

When asked by Rio Ferdinand what he made of the officiating inconsistency, Kompany concluded: “Honestly I don’t know. I know they communicate, there’s open lines of communication, it’s not all bad and I appreciate that.

“I want people to understand how this is against my nature to complain about such things, I want to get on with the game, play football and I want to tell my lads when they do a bad job and when they do a good job.

“Here I’m like ‘what do I go and tell them?’ I don’t understand, so I don’t know what to say to them.