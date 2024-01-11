Burnley boss Vincent Kompany drops January transfer hint & responds to Connor Roberts to Leeds United talk

Vincent Kompany has dropped a major hint that Burnley could be active in the January transfer market.

The Clarets were one of the Premier League’s busiest clubs in the summer, making 15 new additions.

As of yet they’ve not made a move in January, but that could be set to change according to Kompany.

“There’s a big chance we do something, strengthen in a couple of positions,” he said.

“I want to just manage expectations about what we can do at this moment in time, it’s probably going to be difficult to do the immediate game changers, but we can always use a little bit of extra strength in the squad just in case something happens and players that we think at this level that should be able to help us.”

When asked what sort of players the club are looking at, having brought in several youngsters with the potential to grow during the summer, Kompany added: “I just want players that are good enough for the Premier League.

“The real discussion about strategy is that you have to have players who can play at this level.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“Being able to play at this level has less to do with age than you think. It’s important to have balance in the squad which I think we do have, but to play at this level you’ve got to have legs. They need to carry you the distance and you need to be really strong on the ball, tactically smart.

“The entry level for this league is really high. You can get exposed no matter what age you are if you’re not the right profile.”

Kompany was also quizzed about the future of Connor Roberts, who has been linked with a move to Leeds United in recent days.

But with a huge game coming up against Luton Town on Friday night, Kompany said any potential outgoings are not at the forefront of his mind.

He said: “It’s in the spirit of the importance of the game, it’s the last thing…

“I mean, we have a nine-day break and our next game is on January 31, so we’ll have plenty of time to do all these discussions, certainly internally.