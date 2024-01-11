Ian Wright reflects on Burnley spell and explains why it was the ideal way to end his career

Ian Wright believes his short-lived spell with Burnley was the ideal way to end his career.

The ex-Arsenal and England striker arrived at Turf Moor in February of 2000 to play under Stan Ternent.

During his brief spell, Wright helped the Clarets win promotion from the old Second Division, scoring four times in 15 appearances.

But having struggled after leaving Arsenal two years earlier, Wright was relieved he was able to end his 15-year playing career on a high note.

That, he admits, was largely down to the camaraderie and team spirit Ternent had harnessed among the Burnley squad.

Discussing his time with the club on the Stick To Football podcast, the 60-year-old said: “I went to West Ham, Nottingham Forest on loan and then Celtic, but it was when I got to Burnley with Stan Ternent, who also did some great things for me at [Crystal] Palace.

“He was the first coach that used to really sit me down, he used to draw it out what runs you’re supposed to make, why you have to hold the ball here, when you have to be the target and all this sort of stuff and he said ‘I know it’s not gone too well at Celtic, but I’ve got a good bunch of lads here and I think we can do it’.

19 Feb 2000: Ian Wright makes his debut for Burnley in the Nationwide League Division Two game against Wigan Athletic. The match was played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England. The game finished 0-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Jamie McDonald /Allsport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went in there and it was the best six or seven months of my career.

“It went full circle for me because all of a sudden you’re back down to getting changed in not great changing rooms and it was really hardcore. It felt like it brought me back to Sunday League, it was proper football.

“But the thing with it was, the players and the camaraderie of that for me [was the perfect way] to end. The way it was going, I had four clubs in one season, but by the time I finished we got promotion.

“This is why I’ve got such a nice vibe with Burnley. They gave me something at the end.”