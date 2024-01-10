'Closely monitored': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany opens up on Lyle Foster's recovery plan

Lyle Foster continues to be closely monitored by the specialists following his return to action.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 23-year-old began an indefinite break at the start of November to receive care for his mental health.

After spending eight weeks out of action, the striker returned in mid-December and has since featured in Burnley’s last five games.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kompany is delighted with the progress Foster has made, he’s also stressed the importance of keeping his player on the “right track”.

“He’s still very closely followed,” he said.

"It started with day one with a three or four-week plan, now he’s got an eight-week plan I think going forward. He’s still being closely monitored.

“You have to look at it like an injury a little bit, a return from injury. Every positive sign we’ve wanted to see, we’ve seen. Everything he’s had to do, he’s done brilliantly. Now we just have to keep him on that path.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Lyle Foster of Burnley celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“He’s still getting day-to-day follow-up treatment until a point where the goal is to have him live a normal life. But he will get there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster has performed well since returning, especially in the game against Aston Villa where he scored and delivered a Man of the Match display.

Kompany though, insists there’s more to come from the South African.

“I’m only so open about this because he’s publicly discussed it, but the thing that people have to understand is that he was good before, right? But he was playing with a massive weight on his shoulders before that,” he said.

“Us going through the process with him and him being what he’s shown now, I don’t even think he’s at full fitness yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But just having that weight off your shoulders and just being free to play, that’s why his performances are of another level. It’s no coincidence, there’s a reason for that.

“He wasn’t playing with an injury that was visible to people, but he was playing with a burden.

“That goes for everyone in life, unless you find the methods and you build up the tools to deal with it, you’re never able to perform at full capacity. Never.