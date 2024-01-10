'Closely monitored': Burnley boss Vincent Kompany opens up on Lyle Foster's recovery plan
The 23-year-old began an indefinite break at the start of November to receive care for his mental health.
After spending eight weeks out of action, the striker returned in mid-December and has since featured in Burnley’s last five games.
While Kompany is delighted with the progress Foster has made, he’s also stressed the importance of keeping his player on the “right track”.
“He’s still very closely followed,” he said.
"It started with day one with a three or four-week plan, now he’s got an eight-week plan I think going forward. He’s still being closely monitored.
“You have to look at it like an injury a little bit, a return from injury. Every positive sign we’ve wanted to see, we’ve seen. Everything he’s had to do, he’s done brilliantly. Now we just have to keep him on that path.
“He’s still getting day-to-day follow-up treatment until a point where the goal is to have him live a normal life. But he will get there.”
Foster has performed well since returning, especially in the game against Aston Villa where he scored and delivered a Man of the Match display.
Kompany though, insists there’s more to come from the South African.
“I’m only so open about this because he’s publicly discussed it, but the thing that people have to understand is that he was good before, right? But he was playing with a massive weight on his shoulders before that,” he said.
“Us going through the process with him and him being what he’s shown now, I don’t even think he’s at full fitness yet.
“But just having that weight off your shoulders and just being free to play, that’s why his performances are of another level. It’s no coincidence, there’s a reason for that.
“He wasn’t playing with an injury that was visible to people, but he was playing with a burden.
“That goes for everyone in life, unless you find the methods and you build up the tools to deal with it, you’re never able to perform at full capacity. Never.
“Hopefully he’s on a path where he’ll be able to unlock everything he’s got.”