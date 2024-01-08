Striker one of four players recalled by Burnley following 15-goal loan spell

Michael Mellon is one of four players to be recalled by Burnley following his prolific spell with Morecambe.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of former Claret Micky, bagged 15 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions during the first half of the season, with 13 of those coming in League Two.

The Scotland Under-21 international scored the first hat-trick of his senior career during a 4-1 rout of AFC Wimbledon back in October.

The Athletic is now reporting Mellon could be sent out on loan again, only this time higher up the food chain, with clubs in League One and the SPL showing interest.

Benn Ward has also been recalled from his injury-hit stint with Swindon Town, where he was limited to making just five outings.

Sam Waller and Marcel Lewis have also both returned to Burnley following the expiration of their loan spells with Hyde United and Dundee respectively.

It comes after Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe were also brought back to Gawthorpe earlier this month.

Mellon netted 15 goals in all competitions for Morecambe. Picture: Morecambe FC

Costelloe was sent straight out to Dundee after spending the first half of the season with St Johnstone, while Dodgson returned from League One outfit Barnsley.

Speaking last week, Vincent Kompany revealed the plan for Dodgson is to secure him another loan spell.

“Owen will go back on loan and play,” he said.

Dodgson made 15 appearances for Barnsley, scoring on his debut against Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy.

It comes after the left-back spent last season on loan with Rochdale in League Two, where he made 18 appearances.