Burnley boss Vincent Kompany comments on Benson & Zaroury exit links & reveals stance on potential incomings

Vincent Kompany has revealed conversations continue to take place with Burnley duo Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury amid talk of potential January departures.

Both players have struggled for game time in the Premier League this season, making just two starts between them.

In recent days, Benson and Zaroury have been linked with moves away, with Hull City said to be interested in both, while Southampton are also keen on Benson.

However, it’s understood Burnley are unlikely to sanction a move to St Mary’s.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior, meanwhile, recently admitted Benson is a player they admire and is one of several players they are currently looking at.

Given their role in last season’s Championship title triumph, there would understandably be disappointment among the fans if both were to depart. But given their lack of game time, potential moves can’t be ruled out.

When asked about the futures of Benson and Zaroury, Kompany said: “It’s fair to say that both players haven’t featured too much this season but as for the discussions we’re having with them, we’re pretty clear.

“We definitely believe in the players and I think the situation of Anass is not the situation of Benny, so we’re having those conversations individually.”

As for potential incomings, Kompany is keen to bolster his squad should the right deal become available.

But as of yet, the Clarets boss says there is nothing “obvious” that stands out.

“We’ve definitely sat down with the recruitment team and the chairman. We’re definitely looking at every possible option but I can’t say much more than that,” he said.

“There is nothing obvious at the moment that stands out that could drastically change our season, but if there is, we’re obviously doing our homework and our research, for sure.”

In other transfer news, Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe were recently recalled from their loans at Barnsley and St Johnstone respectively.

Costelloe was immediately sent out on loan again, this time to Dundee, while Kompany has confirmed the plan is also to find Dodgson a new club this month.