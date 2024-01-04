New left-back, ball winner, more experience & Danny Ings: Burnley fans devise their dream January transfer wishlist
Burnley were among the busiest clubs during the summer, bringing in 15 new recruits ahead of their return to the Premier League.
It’s been tough going for Vincent Kompany’s men so far, sitting 19th and five points adrift of safety - so are more reinforcements required?
Kompany has recently suggested that Burnley will look to do business if they can find some “clever” deals, while potential outgoings are also on the agenda.
We asked Clarets fans for their January wishlist - and here’s what they came up with:
Chris Horner: A full back, experienced CB and backup striker
James Brindle: Danny Ings, Jordan James (buys), Eric Dier/Nat Phillips and Sergio Gomez (loans). Will probably end up with another young winger though
Mike Culshaw: O’Shea has a future but we need someone with a better awareness. I'm surprised Ekdal hasn't featured more but that's probably an injury thing. Taylor was crucified against villa, Bailey had him in his pocket all game. We need a Maatsen-esque left back.
Martyn Brothers: 2 to 3 good experienced players could well make the difference in order to survive, this side is too young and naive at times.
Gavin Weir: Danny Ings.
Sam Lane: A striker to score goals. Not losing Zaroury and Benson in this window, start using them in the first team.
Lea Knott: Definitely a left back. As good as Taylor has been for the club and gives his all every game we need someone better.
Chris Briggs: Maatsen back. Definitely need 2 or 3 strikers and maybe another defender.
Roy Ewart: Defenders and an experienced holding midfielder.
Lee Richards: Not Maatsen, he’s clearly not coming back here so no need to waste any time trying to make it happen. We need a strong ball winner, another striker and a left back to compete with Taylor.
Callum Leaver: Full back, centre mid and a striker.
Stuart Naylor: It’s never really the time for a good deal. Likely we accept what is coming, get some raw talent in at LB & DM and enjoy another Champ season.
Steve Mault: Left back, centre half and 2 strikers.