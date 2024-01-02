Liam Rosenior addresses Hull City's interest in Burnley's Manuel Benson amid Anass Zaroury links

Liam Rosenior has revealed Hull City are interested in Burnley’s Manuel Benson – while fellow winger Anass Zaroury has also been linked with the Championship outfit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Benson looks to be a man in demand this month having struggled for game time in the Premier League – and the Tigers are reportedly keen to tie up a January loan deal.

The 26-year-old, who has only started one league game this season, is also of interest to Southampton, but the Burnley Express understands the Clarets would not sanction a move to St Mary’s.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benson’s fellow Burnley winger Anass Zaroury is also on Hull’s radar according to the BBC.

Addressing Hull’s January plans following Hull’s New Year’s Day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, Rosenior made no secret of his admiration for Benson.

“We’re in really positive talks with good players who I think can make a real difference to us in the second half of the season,” he told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Nothing is really imminent, but the guys are working so hard behind the scenes because there’s a belief that, if we get this window right, we can put ourselves in a really strong position.”

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Manuel Benson of Burnley celebrates with teammate Anass Zaroury after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Burnley at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Benson was one of those players on their shortlist, Rosenior said: “He’s one of many good players that we’re looking at.

“He was outstanding for Burnley last season and he’s the type of player that I want to bring to the club. I like to play with wingers, so we’ll have to wait and see on that one.”

Rosenior added: “There are many things that go into a transfer now. You have to convince not only the player, but his agent, his family, his friends, everyone, that you’re the right club.

“We’re in the mix, not just for him but for other outstanding players who I think can take us to another level. We’re being very ambitious in the signings we’re trying to make.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how much competition there is for Benson’s signature, Rosenior said: “A lot, but there is for every player.