Burnley take firm stance on Southampton's rumoured January interest in winger Manuel Benson

Burnley will NOT sanction a deal for Manuel Benson to join Southampton in January despite reported interest from the Saints.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Russell Martin’s side are keen to explore a loan deal with an option to buy for the winger, who has barely featured for the Clarets this season.

The wide man, who only signed a new four-year contract in August, scored 13 goals last season as the Clarets romped to the Championship title.

This included the unforgettable winner at Ewood Park which secured the league title back in April.

However, the fans’ favourite has started just one game in the Premier League this term and has only made five appearances in total.

The 26-year-old has, however, spent some time on the sidelines with an injury he picked up in the Carabao Cup win against Salford City in September.

It’s claimed Southampton are one of a number of sides interested in a potential January swoop for Benson, but the Burnley Express understands there is “no chance” of the winger moving to St Mary’s.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Manuel Benson of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Burnley at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Relations soured between the two clubs during the summer as Burnley pursued a permanent move for last season’s loan star Nathan Tella, who ended up joining Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

talkSPORT, meanwhile, are also reporting that Benson is among a list of Southampton’s targets.

Martin’s men currently sit third in the Championship, three points adrift of Ipswich Town in second.