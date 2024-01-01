When Burnley's Sander Berge will serve his one-match ban after 'soft' red during Aston Villa defeat

Sander Berge will miss Burnley’s FA Cup tie with Tottenham after being sent off against Aston Villa at the weekend.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Jan 2024, 06:00 BST
The midfielder was dismissed for two bookable offences during Burnley’s last-gasp 3-2 defeat at Villa Park on Saturday, a dismissal Vincent Kompany described as “soft”.

Berge will now serve a one-match ban and the suspension will apply in Burnley’s next game, which is Friday night’s FA Cup third round clash against Spurs.

The 25-year-old will be back available for the crunch Premier League game against Luton Town on Monday, January 15.

As for those players accumulating yellow cards, the cut-off point to receive a one-match ban for five yellows has now passed having reached the 19-game cut-off point.

Berge’s absence against Spurs could present a chance for Josh Cullen, although the midfielder was spotted taking part in a fitness test prior to Saturday’s game against Villa.

The 27-year-old wasn’t included in Burnley’s squad and hasn’t featured for Vincent Kompany’s men since coming off the bench against West Ham at the end of November.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Sander Berge of Burnley leaves the field dejected after being shown a red card by Referee Stuart Attwell (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Sander Berge of Burnley leaves the field dejected after being shown a red card by Referee Stuart Attwell (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley FC at Villa Park on December 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer could be a doubt for the Spurs game after hobbling off injured after just 16 minutes at Villa Park to be replaced by Hannes Delcroix.

Jack Cork was missing once again having not taken to the pitch since picking up a knock in January, while Hjalmar Ekdal also remains sidelined.

Luca Koleosho is also a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury which is likely to keep him out for the majority of the season.

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury were not involved once again during Saturday’s league game.

