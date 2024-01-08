'I could punch a hole through the wall': Vincent Kompany's frustration at Burnley not getting their reward
The Clarets delivered another competitive display against Tottenham in the FA Cup on Friday night, but once again they emerged empty handed.
A replay was the least Kompany’s men deserved, but Pedro Porro’s long-range stunner 12 minutes from time saw them lose 1-0 in their third round tie.
It continued the theme of recent weeks, where Burnley have failed to pick up results on a consistent basis despite their performances warranting more.
Speaking after Burnley’s cup exit, Kompany admitted it left him with mixed feelings of both pride and frustration.
“I think it’s more than a decent side we’ve played, but I’m still the manager who is extremely proud of going out with these players and the effort they give me. It’s tremendous,” he told Clarets+.
“But I could also punch a hole through the wall at the moment. Not for me, because it’s not about me, but just out of frustration for them. They deserve much more.
“It’s part of being a player, you’ve got to do the job, you’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net and give yourself that reward.
“But in the end they’ve deserved it every step of the way because of the effort they’ve put in. From day one until now, it’s been tremendous.
“But my job is to help them in these moments, support them in these moments and the belief is there 100 per cent.”