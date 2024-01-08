'I could punch a hole through the wall': Vincent Kompany's frustration at Burnley not getting their reward

Vincent Kompany says he could “punch a hole through a wall” in frustration that his Burnley players are not getting the reward their efforts deserve.

The Clarets delivered another competitive display against Tottenham in the FA Cup on Friday night, but once again they emerged empty handed.

A replay was the least Kompany’s men deserved, but Pedro Porro’s long-range stunner 12 minutes from time saw them lose 1-0 in their third round tie.

It continued the theme of recent weeks, where Burnley have failed to pick up results on a consistent basis despite their performances warranting more.

Speaking after Burnley’s cup exit, Kompany admitted it left him with mixed feelings of both pride and frustration.

“I think it’s more than a decent side we’ve played, but I’m still the manager who is extremely proud of going out with these players and the effort they give me. It’s tremendous,” he told Clarets+.

“But I could also punch a hole through the wall at the moment. Not for me, because it’s not about me, but just out of frustration for them. They deserve much more.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, and Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, interact following the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“It’s part of being a player, you’ve got to do the job, you’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net and give yourself that reward.

“But in the end they’ve deserved it every step of the way because of the effort they’ve put in. From day one until now, it’s been tremendous.