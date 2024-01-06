Burnley boss Vincent Kompany provides Charlie Taylor & Lyle Foster update after injury blows against Tottenham
Both Charlie Taylor and Lyle Foster were forced off during last night’s FA Cup defeat to Tottenham.
Foster was the first to be withdrawn at half-time, after being spotted hobbling on what appeared to be a foot injury.
Taylor, meanwhile, was also taken off during the second-half with a shoulder problem.
Speaking after the game, Kompany revealed both will be assessed in the coming days but was unable to speak too much about the extent of their injuries.
Fortunately for the Clarets, they do have extra time to prepare for the Luton game with the fixture taking place on Monday, January 15, giving the duo extra time to recover.
When asked about Taylor and Foster after last night’s game, Kompany said: “We’ll see. I hope it’s not bad news, I can’t tell you much more.
“Hopefully with that little bit of extra time before the Luton game we’ll have some good news.”
Kompany provided a little bit more information during his radio interview, suggesting Foster’s setback might not be as bad as first feared.
“They will both be assessed,” he said.
"I hope Lyle won’t be too long but at this moment in time he’s in a little bit of pain.
"With Charlie Taylor it’s something probably more chronic than acute, so we’ll see.”
Foster has only just recently returned to action for the Clarets after taking an indefinite break for his mental wellbeing.
Taylor, meanwhile, has been a regular starter for Kompany at left-back.