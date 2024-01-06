Burnley boss Vincent Kompany provides Charlie Taylor & Lyle Foster update after injury blows against Tottenham

Burnley could be sweating over the fitness of two key players ahead of their next game, the crunch survival showdown against Luton Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foster was the first to be withdrawn at half-time, after being spotted hobbling on what appeared to be a foot injury.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor, meanwhile, was also taken off during the second-half with a shoulder problem.

Speaking after the game, Kompany revealed both will be assessed in the coming days but was unable to speak too much about the extent of their injuries.

Fortunately for the Clarets, they do have extra time to prepare for the Luton game with the fixture taking place on Monday, January 15, giving the duo extra time to recover.

When asked about Taylor and Foster after last night’s game, Kompany said: “We’ll see. I hope it’s not bad news, I can’t tell you much more.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Charlie Taylor and Dara O'Shea of Burnley interact at full-time following their team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully with that little bit of extra time before the Luton game we’ll have some good news.”

Kompany provided a little bit more information during his radio interview, suggesting Foster’s setback might not be as bad as first feared.

“They will both be assessed,” he said.

"I hope Lyle won’t be too long but at this moment in time he’s in a little bit of pain.

"With Charlie Taylor it’s something probably more chronic than acute, so we’ll see.”

Foster has only just recently returned to action for the Clarets after taking an indefinite break for his mental wellbeing.