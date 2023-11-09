Burnley striker Lyle Foster receiving treatment and in the care of specialists for mental health struggles

Burnley have confirmed Lyle Foster is currently unavailable due to receiving treatment for his mental health.

The striker has missed Burnley’s last three games in all competitions through what manager Vincent Kompany described as “illness”.

The club have now revealed the 23-year-old has reached out for help and is currently receiving treatment and in the care of specialists.

Foster and his family confirmed the news in a statement released on the club’s official website.

“On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family, they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle’s illness,” the statement read.

“Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental well-being and has reached out for help.

“He is currently in the care of specialists – giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health.

“With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better.

“We ask for your understanding and respect Lyle’s privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comment until further notice.”

No timeframe has been placed on Foster’s return, but he’s inevitably unavailable for this weekend’s game against Arsenal and will also not be called up to the South Africa squad for the upcoming international break.

Foster spoke openly about his mental health challenges in the summer during an interview with a South African radio station.

Since then, the striker has started the season well, scoring three goals in 10 appearances.

During the candid interview, Foster admitted he contemplated taking his own life at one point having struggled with the move to Europe last year, when he joined Belgian side Westerlo.

“Some things started to creep in and I realised it was spiralling downward,” he told MSW.

"I had severe depression and anxiety at the time and it was very difficult to cope with where I was in terms of performing and focusing on my reality.”