Lyle Foster bravely opens up on battle with depression & Burnley's 'tremendous' support

The 22-year-old has spoken candidly about his anxiety and depression in an interview with South African radio station MSW.

Foster admits he even contemplated taking his own life at one point having struggled with the move to Europe last year, when he joined Belgian side Westerlo.

“I was in Belgium and it was after the game against Morocco,” the South African forward revealed. “I went back for pre-season and I just wasn’t feeling okay.

“Some things started to creep in and I realised it was spiralling downward. I had severe depression and anxiety at the time and it was very difficult to cope with where I was in terms of performing and focusing on my reality.”

Foster added: “I was in my apartment all by myself. I just realised I just felt this huge sense of loneliness.

“I felt like I couldn’t really express myself with all of my teammates, it was a lot more difficult to be around them and do things footballers are supposed to do.

Foster in action for Burnley last season

“I just used to try and go to training, play games and honestly the best thing to do at that time of my life was to go back home and sleep. There was no real excitement or looking forward to anything.

“That’s when I realised I’m in some trouble and I panicked a little bit. I didn’t know what was going on or how to deal with it because it was the first time I was in a position like that.”

Thanks to the help of his former club Westerlo, as well as his family and representatives, Foster was able to come through the worst of his dark times.

“I couldn’t be bothered to do things that I enjoyed. I didn’t enjoy them because of the thoughts I was having and the voices, which was really difficult to deal with,” he said.

“It was difficult to get up and go and train, difficult to do anything really.

“I spoke to my parents and my agent as well, I told them I don’t feel good and I don’t feel strong or powerful. I opened up to them but I was just clouded by the darkness. It was a super difficult period.

“I had the support of my old club Westerlo who really went out on a limb to help me. But I’m in the light now, I see the light.”

Foster has also praised Burnley for the way they’ve handled his personal situation since making the move to Turf Moor in January.

The striker is now in a much healthier position and is looking forward to making his mark in the Premier League this coming season.

“In our society, coloured society and black society, mental health isn’t really understood. No-one really understands what you’re going through,” Foster said.

“But my family have been so, so good with me. The structure around me has been so good, to the point where I’m comfortable and I’m enjoying training and life again.

“I’ve got heaps of support, I’ve got family and friends who love me for who I am and that’s more that any human can ask for.

“The position I’m in as a Burnley player, to be preparing for my first season in the Premier League is something I dreamed of my whole life.

“I’m smiling again, I’m happy to be around my teammates and happy to be on the field. Thanks to the coach, Craig (Bellamy) who has been a massive help and the club as a whole who have opened up and spoke to me about it. They’ve helped me tremendously and have my best interests at heart.