Burnley confirm appointment of former Everton director to key senior position

A long-time associate of Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, Ryazantsev worked as a board member at Goodison Park between 2016 and 2021.

He also served as the club’s chief financial and commercial officer and was also the managing director of Everton Women.

Ryazantsev was responsible for bringing in new sponsors as well as kicking off the construction of Everton’s new ground at the Bramley-Moore Docks.

Prior to his time on Merseyside, Ryazantsev enjoyed a career in finance and investment banking for more than 20 years, working in senior advisory roles at ABN AMRO Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

“Burnley Football Club has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Alexander (Sasha) Ryazantsev as the club’s CFO advisor,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“Ryazantsev is a chartered global management accountant (CGMA) and holds a masters in finance degree from the London Business School.

“He has also completed the business of entertainment, media and sport programme at Harvard Business School.