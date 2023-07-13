News you can trust since 1877
Burnley confirm appointment of former Everton director to key senior position

Burnley have appointed former Everton director Alexander Ryazantsev as their new chief financial officer advisor.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Burnley's former goalkeeping coach of 12 years reunites with Sean Dyche at Evert...

A long-time associate of Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, Ryazantsev worked as a board member at Goodison Park between 2016 and 2021.

He also served as the club’s chief financial and commercial officer and was also the managing director of Everton Women.

Ryazantsev was responsible for bringing in new sponsors as well as kicking off the construction of Everton’s new ground at the Bramley-Moore Docks.

Prior to his time on Merseyside, Ryazantsev enjoyed a career in finance and investment banking for more than 20 years, working in senior advisory roles at ABN AMRO Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Burnley Football Club has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Alexander (Sasha) Ryazantsev as the club’s CFO advisor,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“Ryazantsev is a chartered global management accountant (CGMA) and holds a masters in finance degree from the London Business School.

Ryazantsev worked at Everton between 2016 and 2021Ryazantsev worked at Everton between 2016 and 2021
“He has also completed the business of entertainment, media and sport programme at Harvard Business School.

“Ryazantsev will report to executive chairman Alan Pace and be involved in overseeing the club’s financial operations, while playing a key role in implementing the board’s vision and values.”

