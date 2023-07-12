News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's former goalkeeping coach of 12 years reunites with Sean Dyche at Everton

Sean Dyche’s trusted goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer has linked up with the former Burnley boss at Everton.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
The 54-year-old joins the Toffees on a short-term basis to cover for the club’s permanent goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, who is to undergo a knee operation.

Mercer will now work with Jordan Pickford and Everton’s backup goalkeepers during their upcoming pre-season training camp.

“Billy Mercer has joined Everton as goalkeeping coach on a short-term basis,” the Toffees said in a statement.

“The Liverpool-born former shot-stopper, who previously worked with manager Sean Dyche at Burnley, will cover for men’s senior team goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly, who is set to undergo a knee operation.

“Mercer will be present at the Blues' pre-season camp in Lake Geneva to work with Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan and Billy Crellin.”

Mercer first joined Burnley in 2010 following the appointment of Brian Laws, remaining at the club until Sean Dyche was sacked in 2022.

Mercer spent 12 years as Burnley's goalkeeping coachMercer spent 12 years as Burnley's goalkeeping coach
Following his departure from Turf Moor, the Liverpudlian went on to join Rotherham United as temporary goalkeeper coach.

The news comes amid speculation former Burnley stalwart Tom Heaton could also be heading to Goodison Park to reunite with Dyche.

According to The Mirror, the Toffees have enquired about the Manchester United goalkeeper’s availability to provide backup to Pickford.

Erik ten Hag is planning an overhaul of his goalkeeping department ahead of the new season following the recent departure of David de Gea.

Dean Henderson has also been linked with a move away, with last season’s loan club Nottingham Forest the likely destination.

United are widely expected to bring in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as their new number one.

