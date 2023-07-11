News you can trust since 1877
Sean Dyche plots incredible reunion with former Burnley stalwart at Everton

Burnley favourite Tom Heaton is being lined up for a potential reunion with Sean Dyche.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST- 2 min read
According to The Mirror, the Everton boss has enquired about the Manchester United goalkeeper’s availability.

The Red Devils have already blocked a summer move to Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

Erik ten Hag is planning an overhaul of his goalkeeping department ahead of the new season following the recent departure of David de Gea.

Dean Henderson has also been linked with a move away, with last season’s loan club Nottingham Forest the likely destination.

United are widely expected to bring in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as their new number one.

As for Heaton, Dyche is keen to reunite with the former Burnley stalwart to provide backup to England’s Jordan Pickford.

Tom Heaton, right, was a huge part of Sean Dyche's success at Turf Moor
Tom Heaton, right, was a huge part of Sean Dyche's success at Turf Moor
Everton are also on the cusp of signing experienced former England international Ashley Young, 38, following his recent departure from Aston Villa.

Heaton was Dyche’s first permanent signing as Burnley boss back in 2013 and went on to make 200 appearances for the club.

The 37-year-old twice earned promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets, while also winning three England caps as a regular member of the Three Lions squad for four years.

Speaking about Heaton’s impact following his £8m move to Aston Villa in 2019, Dyche said: “Tom has been a terrific servant to the club, as an individual, for the team and for the fans. He was a real ambassador around the place.

“Quite simply a situation arose this summer, where he is in the final year of his contract, there was contact from Aston Villa and I believe he has been offered a very good contract for him and his family.

“And there is a business model at Burnley Football Club, which everyone has come to understand.

“It’s a very good fee for a very good player, but who is 33 with 10 months left on a contract, which has to be balanced up.

“For me, more on the personal side, Tom is a fantastic bloke, a fantastic player and my first ever signing at Burnley Football Club.

“Without a shadow of doubt, for many, many years to come, I’m sure he’ll be remembered very fondly, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well as a top professional and a top person.”

