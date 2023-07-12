Burnley strike unlikely partnership with YouTube sensations Dude Perfect

The US-based sports and entertainment group have been announced as the club’s junior and academy shirt sponsor.

Boasting 59 million subscribers on YouTube and over 19 billion views, the group – consisting of Garrett Hilbert, Tyler Toney, Cody Jones and Coby and Cory Cotton – are household names thanks to their impressive trick shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership follows on from the investment of retired NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia, an ex-US soccer international.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace believes the latest link-up with Dude Perfect will help bring the Clarets to a younger audience.

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Dude Perfect as I truly believe we can achieve fantastic things together,” he told the club’s official website.

“The relationship demonstrates our continued ambition to bring the Burnley brand to younger audiences across the globe, with Dude Perfect’s brilliant ability to appeal to and engage with young fans.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Alan Pace, Burnley Chairman arrives at the stadium prior to prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group’s enthusiasm and passion for sports is infectious and their fun, competitive nature means they are exactly what we would look for in a junior and academy kit sponsor.

“We’re really looking forward to working together and sharing some great digital content with Clarets fans across the course of the season.”

The partnership will see Dude Perfect’s branding adorn all 2023/24 junior retail shirts, while the logo will also be seen on the academy teams’ home, away and third shirts for the upcoming season.

Dude Perfect’s Garrett Hilbert added: “We’re extremely excited to partner with Burnley FC ahead of their return to the Premier League. This opportunity was one that we couldn’t miss and we can’t wait to kick-off the partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our fans know we’re always looking to push the boundaries of reality and love what Alan and Vincent have achieved in such a short space of time.”

In other news, Burnley’s new home kit is to be revealed later today at 12 noon.