Vincent Kompany to reunite with former Manchester City boss as Burnley confirm Spanish friendly

Burnley will face Spanish side Real Betis in a pre-season friendly as part of their preparation for their return to the Premier League.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Vincent Kompany’s side will face the La Liga outfit on Friday, July 28 (kick-off 7.30pm local time).

The friendly will not take place at Betis’ home ground, but will instead be hosted at the Estadio Nuevo Colombino, in the Spanish city of Huelva.

Ticket details and further information will follow in due course, the club has announced.

The game will see Kompany reunite with his former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, who is now in charge of Betis.

"We won trophies together so that always creates a bond as you've done something special together,” Kompany told the club’s official website.

"He had me as a player and now I'm ageing a bit now so I'll be on the touchline and it will be nice to see him and share some special memories.

Kompany played under Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini at Man CityKompany played under Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini at Man City
"His team have done really well in La Liga (finishing sixth) and it will be good to see where we are at against a top European side."

The game comes off the back of Burnley’s second pre-season training camp in Lisbon, Portugal.

Prior to that, Kompany’s men will face Belgian side Genk in friendly action at the Cegeka Arena on Saturday, July 22 (6.30m kick-off).

The Clarets have already beaten League One sides Fleetwood Town (3-2) and Burton Albion (1-0) in behind-closed-doors action at their Barnfield training ground.

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City, who make the trip to Turf Moor on Friday, August 11.

