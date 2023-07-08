New signing from Crystal Palace strikes late winner as Burnley make it two wins from two in pre-season

New signing Basilio Rieno Socoliche scored the game’s only goal in the 87th minute at the club’s Barnfield training ground.

The 18-year-old recently joined Burnley’s academy from Crystal Palace, signing a two-year deal.

Socoliche, a central midfielder who can also play as a number 10, spent two years at Selhurst Park having previously represented Watford.

The teenager, who has been signed for the club’s Under-21 side, has also represented his native country Equatorial Guinea at youth level.

It’s the second third tier side Burnley have faced this summer, having already overcome Fleetwood Town.

The Clarets beat Scott Brown’s side 3-2 last week thanks to goals from Jay Rodriguez, Jez Davies and Michael Mellon.

Josh Brownhill featured in the behind-closed-doors game at Gawthorpe. Picture: Burnley FC

The club recently revealed their pre-season schedule will include a friendly against Belgian side KRC Genk on Saturday, July 22.

The fixture, which will be open to the public, kicks off at 6.30pm at Genk’s Cegeka Arena.

Following on from that game, the Clarets will fly out to Lisbon for a second training camp in Portugal, having already spent 10 days in the Algarve.

Burnley will conclude their seven-day trip with a friendly on Saturday, July 29 against an as yet unnamed opponent.

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City.