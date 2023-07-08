Burnley's squad numbers available to new signings after Matt Lowton & Ashley Barnes depart

The Clarets have already made four signings to date this summer in Lawrence Vigouroux, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea and Michael Obafemi.

According to the squad page on Burnley’s official website, O’Shea has been handed the number two shirt following his move from West Brom.

The shirt previously belonged to Matt Lowton before he departed the club at the end of last season.

Vigouroux, meanwhile, will wear 29 on the back of his jersey having made the step-up from League Two with Leyton Orient.

Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, two of last season’s loanees who have made a permanent move to East Lancashire, will wear 36 and 45 respectively.

Further additions are expected, with the rumour mill in overdrive in recent weeks, but what squad numbers are available to those who do end up joining Vincent Kompany’s side?

Ashley Barnes' number 10 shirt is up for grabs

The number 10 shirt is currently up for grabs following the departure of club legend Ashley Barnes, who is now a Norwich City player.

Having said that, pictures from Burnley’s pre-season training appear to show Manuel Benson might have taken the jersey, which would free up the number 17 shirt.

The Clarets remain on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, with Manchester City’s James Trafford strongly linked, so it’s only apt the number one shirt is yet to be filled.

The number five shirt, worn by loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the Championship last season, is also currently empty.

Numbers 23 and 29, previously worn by fellow loanees Nathan Tella and Ian Maatsen, are also vacant.

The likes of Enock Agyei and Wout Weghorst are yet to be allocated numbers.

Squad numbers as things stand

1 -

2 - Dara O’Shea

3 - Charlie Taylor

4 - Jack Cork

5 -

6 - CJ Egan-Riley

7 - Johann Gudmundsson

8 - Josh Brownhill

9 - Jay Rodriguez

10 – Manuel Benson?

11 - Scott Twine

12 - Lyle Foster

13 -

14 - Connor Roberts

15 - Bailey Peacock-Farrell

16 - Bobby Thomas

17 -

18 - Hjalmar Ekdal

19 - Anass Zaroury

20 - Denis Franchi

21 - Luke McNally

22 - Vitinho

23 -

24 - Josh Cullen

25 -

26 - Samuel Bastien

27 - Darko Churlinov

28 - Ameen Al-Dakhil

29 - Lawrence Vigouroux

30 -

31 -

32 -

33 -

34 -

35 -

36 - Jordan Beyer

37 -

38 -

39 - Owen Dodgson

40 -

41 -

42 -

43 -

44 - Dara Costelloe

45 - Michael Obafemi

46 -

47 -

48 -