Burnley's squad numbers available to new signings after Matt Lowton & Ashley Barnes depart
The Clarets have already made four signings to date this summer in Lawrence Vigouroux, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea and Michael Obafemi.
According to the squad page on Burnley’s official website, O’Shea has been handed the number two shirt following his move from West Brom.
Vigouroux, meanwhile, will wear 29 on the back of his jersey having made the step-up from League Two with Leyton Orient.
Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi, two of last season’s loanees who have made a permanent move to East Lancashire, will wear 36 and 45 respectively.
Further additions are expected, with the rumour mill in overdrive in recent weeks, but what squad numbers are available to those who do end up joining Vincent Kompany’s side?
The number 10 shirt is currently up for grabs following the departure of club legend Ashley Barnes, who is now a Norwich City player.
Having said that, pictures from Burnley’s pre-season training appear to show Manuel Benson might have taken the jersey, which would free up the number 17 shirt.
The Clarets remain on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, with Manchester City’s James Trafford strongly linked, so it’s only apt the number one shirt is yet to be filled.
The number five shirt, worn by loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the Championship last season, is also currently empty.
Numbers 23 and 29, previously worn by fellow loanees Nathan Tella and Ian Maatsen, are also vacant.
The likes of Enock Agyei and Wout Weghorst are yet to be allocated numbers.
Squad numbers as things stand
1 -
2 - Dara O’Shea
3 - Charlie Taylor
4 - Jack Cork
5 -
6 - CJ Egan-Riley
7 - Johann Gudmundsson
8 - Josh Brownhill
9 - Jay Rodriguez
10 – Manuel Benson?
11 - Scott Twine
12 - Lyle Foster
13 -
14 - Connor Roberts
15 - Bailey Peacock-Farrell
16 - Bobby Thomas
17 -
18 - Hjalmar Ekdal
19 - Anass Zaroury
20 - Denis Franchi
21 - Luke McNally
22 - Vitinho
23 -
24 - Josh Cullen
25 -
26 - Samuel Bastien
27 - Darko Churlinov
28 - Ameen Al-Dakhil
29 - Lawrence Vigouroux
30 -
31 -
32 -
33 -
34 -
35 -
36 - Jordan Beyer
37 -
38 -
39 - Owen Dodgson
40 -
41 -
42 -
43 -
44 - Dara Costelloe
45 - Michael Obafemi
46 -
47 -
48 -
49 - Arijanet Muric