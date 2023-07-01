News you can trust since 1877
Burnley kick-off their pre-season schedule with friendly win against League One side

Burnley took on League One side Fleetwood Town in their opening pre-season friendly of the summer.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
Burnley make new addition to their training ground ahead of Premier League retur...

The Clarets beat Scott Brown’s side 3-2 this lunchtime in a behind-closed-doors game at their at their Barnfield Training Centre.

A different XI was named in either half while Jay Rodriguez, Jez Davies and Michael Mellon grabbed the goals.

A trialist and Phoenix Patterson netted for Fleetwood, who also named two separate line-ups in either half.

“We love being here together – we love being at the training ground and we keep working,” manager Vincent Kompany told the club’s official website.

"We’ve got a good game in our legs now and we got exactly what we wanted to out of the match.”

The Clarets recently revealed their pre-season schedule will include a friendly against Belgian side KRC Genk on Saturday, July 22.

Vincent Kompany's side took part in their first runout of the summer this lunchtimeVincent Kompany's side took part in their first runout of the summer this lunchtime
The fixture, which will be open to the public, kicks off at 6.30pm at Genk’s Cegeka Arena.

Following on from that game, the Clarets will fly out to Lisbon for a second training camp in Portugal, having already spent 10 days in the Algarve.

Burnley will conclude their seven-day trip with a friendly on Saturday, July 29 against an as yet unnamed opponent.

For supporters wishing to attend the game, ticket information and details are to follow.

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners make the short trip to Turf Moor for the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday, August 11.

