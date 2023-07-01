Burnley kick-off their pre-season schedule with friendly win against League One side

The Clarets beat Scott Brown’s side 3-2 this lunchtime in a behind-closed-doors game at their at their Barnfield Training Centre.

A different XI was named in either half while Jay Rodriguez, Jez Davies and Michael Mellon grabbed the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trialist and Phoenix Patterson netted for Fleetwood, who also named two separate line-ups in either half.

“We love being here together – we love being at the training ground and we keep working,” manager Vincent Kompany told the club’s official website.

"We’ve got a good game in our legs now and we got exactly what we wanted to out of the match.”

The Clarets recently revealed their pre-season schedule will include a friendly against Belgian side KRC Genk on Saturday, July 22.

Vincent Kompany's side took part in their first runout of the summer this lunchtime

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture, which will be open to the public, kicks off at 6.30pm at Genk’s Cegeka Arena.

Following on from that game, the Clarets will fly out to Lisbon for a second training camp in Portugal, having already spent 10 days in the Algarve.

Burnley will conclude their seven-day trip with a friendly on Saturday, July 29 against an as yet unnamed opponent.

For supporters wishing to attend the game, ticket information and details are to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City.