Burnley make announcement on pre-season friendly schedule ahead of Premier League return

Vincent Kompany’s men will face Belgian side KRC Genk as part of their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

The game will take place at Genk’s Cegeka Arena on Saturday, July 22 and will be open to the public.

Following on from that game, the Clarets will fly out to Lisbon for a second training camp in Portugal, having already spent 10 days in the Algarve.

Another accessible friendly will be held the following week against an as yet unnamed opponent.

The Clarets will also face Championship and League One opposition behind-closed-doors.

"Burnley Football Club can now confirm the pre-season schedule ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign,” the club announced.

Kompany will head back to Belgium as part of Burnley's pre-season schedule

“The Clarets will kick off their pre-season fixtures facing opposition from both the Sky Bet Championship and League One over the next couple of weeks in behind-closed-doors training ground friendlies.

“Vincent Kompany’s side will then face last season’s Jupiler Pro League runners-up Genk at the Cegeka Arena on Saturday, July 22 before flying to Lisbon for a week-long training camp in the Portuguese capital.

“Burnley will conclude their trip with a friendly on Saturday, July 29 with the opposition to be announced in due course.

“For supporters wishing to attend the Genk fixture in Belgium, ticket information and details will follow.”

The games will form as vital preparation ahead of Burnley’s season opener against reigning champions Manchester City.