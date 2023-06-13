The Clarets took social media by storm last week by announcing their early return to pre-season – just four weeks on from their final game of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, it’s understood the Premier League newcomers are effectively planning to split their pre-season into two parts with a 10-day break pencilled in for the players on their return from Portugal, before it’s all systems go.

Vincent Kompany’s side flew out to the Algarve last Thursday to step up their preparations for their August 12 kick-off date.

Images released on the club’s official Twitter account show the Clarets are currently training at The Campus, a world-class €10 million facility.

The Quinta do Lago sports complex is a popular destination for many sports institutions, with Paris St-Germain also regular visitors.

According to its website, The Campus is described as a “state-of-the-art performance and innovation environment enjoyed by athletes, teams and sports enthusiasts of all ages and abilities”.

The Clarets are currently being put through their paces at The Campus, in the Algarve. Picture: Burnley FC

The description adds: “With a high performance gym, tennis and padel courts, swimming pool, cycling, group classes and personal training, recovery suites and sports rehabilitation – The Campus is dedicated to delivering elite sport to all, whatever their level.”

Later this summer, former England stars Joe Cole, Joleon Lescott, and Gareth Barry will be hosting football camps for children at the venue. In April, rugby union legend Brian O’Driscoll also delivered sessions for the fifth year running.

Addressing Burnley’s earlier-than-anticipated return to pre-season, Kompany insists the extra time on the training pitch will be “invaluable”.

"I think it’s normal for us,” he told the club’s official website.

“We had three weeks off and on top of that we also had the winter break. That was another few weeks as well so I think we’ve had enough holiday for the year, for the season.

“I don’t see why we would work less because we’ve won the league first. We’re just looking forward to getting back. The time we’ve got on the pitch with the players now is invaluable to us.