Burnley boss Vincent Kompany delivers his verdict on fixture release day

The Clarets make their return to the Premier League after a year away after Vincent Kompany’s men stormed to the Championship title.

At 9am on Thursday, Burnley fans will discover the schedule for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

Who will the Clarets face on the opening day? Who will provide the opposition over the traditional festive period? And which side will they face on the final day? We’ll soon find out.

Kompany himself isn’t overly fussed about the fixtures, with his focus on preparing his troops for the August 12 restart.

“I can’t control any of that, so I don’t tend to pay too much attention to the things I can’t control,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m excited about preparing the team for something I know is coming. As soon as the teams are locked into the Premier League and the managers are locked into the Premier League, you can basically know every style of play and every challenge you will encounter.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany

“That’s the exciting part for me, to look forward to posing a threat and a problem against every type of challenge.”

The Belgian added: “We had the celebrations like everyone could see and after that we had a little bit of a break. As a manager though it’s just a continuation.