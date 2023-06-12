News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Ex-Rangers man announces new club after rumoured interest from Burnley, Everton, Leeds United & Sheffield United

Rumoured Burnley target has signed for Turkish side Fenerbahce as a free agent.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST- 2 min read
Read More
'What you dream of': Burnley's Jordan Beyer makes Premier League admission after...

The 26-year-old recently left Rangers following an underwhelming campaign under Michael Beale in the SPL.

The winger has penned a four-year contract with Fenerbahce, who finished second to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our club has reached an agreement with Ryan Kent, whose contract with Glasgow Rangers has expired, for a period of four years,” they said in a statement.

“The official contract will be signed after the health checks to be made when our player arrives in our country for the season's camp and we present it to the public.”

Kent had been touted as a potential replacement for Nathan Tella, who has now returned to his parent club Southampton following his sensational loan spell at Turf Moor, where he scored 19 times.

Everton, Leeds United and Sheffield United had also been linked with the Oldham-born man.

The winger left Rangers as a free agent after coming to the end of his contractThe winger left Rangers as a free agent after coming to the end of his contract
The winger left Rangers as a free agent after coming to the end of his contract
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kent was brought to Ibrox in 2015 by former boss Steven Gerrard after coming through the youth ranks at Liverpool.

The winger made 113 appearances for Rangers, scoring 22 times.

Former Clarets midfielder Scott Arfield has also departed Rangers this summer alongside Filip Helander, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos.

“Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox,” the Scottish giants said in a statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The individuals have contributed enormously to the club‘s capture of a record 55th league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, the run to the Europa League final and qualification for the Champions League this season.”

Related topics:FenerbahceGlasgow RangersBurnleyEvertonRyan KentLeeds UnitedSheffield UnitedSouthampton