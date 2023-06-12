Ex-Rangers man announces new club after rumoured interest from Burnley, Everton, Leeds United & Sheffield United

The 26-year-old recently left Rangers following an underwhelming campaign under Michael Beale in the SPL.

The winger has penned a four-year contract with Fenerbahce, who finished second to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our club has reached an agreement with Ryan Kent, whose contract with Glasgow Rangers has expired, for a period of four years,” they said in a statement.

“The official contract will be signed after the health checks to be made when our player arrives in our country for the season's camp and we present it to the public.”

Kent had been touted as a potential replacement for Nathan Tella, who has now returned to his parent club Southampton following his sensational loan spell at Turf Moor, where he scored 19 times.

Everton, Leeds United and Sheffield United had also been linked with the Oldham-born man.

The winger left Rangers as a free agent after coming to the end of his contract

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent was brought to Ibrox in 2015 by former boss Steven Gerrard after coming through the youth ranks at Liverpool.

The winger made 113 appearances for Rangers, scoring 22 times.

Former Clarets midfielder Scott Arfield has also departed Rangers this summer alongside Filip Helander, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos.

“Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox,” the Scottish giants said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad