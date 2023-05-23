Rangers winger linked with Burnley, Everton, Leeds United & Sheffield United released as ex-Claret also departs

The 26-year-old departs Ibrox following an underwhelming campaign under Michael Beale in the SPL.

Former Clarets midfielder Scott Arfield will also depart once his contract runs out at the end of the season alongside Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos.

“Each of the departing players has given the club excellent service and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the warmest wishes and thanks of everyone at Ibrox and the Rangers Training Centre,” the Scottish giants said in a statement.

“The individuals have contributed enormously to the club‘s capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, the run to the UEFA Europa League final and qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season.”

Kent has been touted as a potential replacement for Nathan Tella, who has now returned to his parent club Southampton following his sensational loan spell at Turf Moor, where he scored 19 times.

Everton, Leeds United and Sheffield United have also been linked with the Oldham-born man, who is now a free agent.

Kent was brought to Ibrox in 2015 by former boss Steven Gerrard after coming through the youth ranks at Liverpool.

The former England Under-20 international is among a host of names to be linked with Burnley ahead of their return to the Premier League.