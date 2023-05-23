News you can trust since 1877
Norwich City chief opens up on key reason behind signing of Burnley legend

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber has declared Ashley Barnes’ experience will prove vital for David Wagner’s side.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
The 33-year-old will officially join the Canaries when his contract at Turf Moor expires at the end of June.

The forward made over 300 appearances for the Clarets since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2014.

A three-time promotion winner, Barnes scored seven goals in all competitions this season to help Vincent Kompany’s side reach the Premier League.

He signed off with a goal on his final game in the 3-0 win against Cardiff City.

But Barnes will now be lining up in yellow and green next season after penning a two-year contract at Carrow Road.

While Norwich’s usual transfer strategy is to buy younger players with a resale value, Webber believes players of Barnes’ ilk will also prove vital.

Barnes has agreed a two-year deal with the Canaries. Picture: Norwich City FCBarnes has agreed a two-year deal with the Canaries. Picture: Norwich City FC
"The reason we've gone for Ashley Barnes, and we'll go for probably at least a couple more of that similar ilk in terms of experience, is we've lost a lot of experience from our dressing room,” he said.

"And then obviously, maybe some mid range players that are a peak age 26 to 28.

"And then as always, we'll add some youth, because as everyone knows our model is always going to be about the ability to trade."

Addressing Barnes’ recent departure from Turf Moor, Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: “It truly is the end of an era.

"Ever since meeting Ashley, I’ve been struck by his incredible leadership skills, his love for the fans and passion for the game.”

Related topics:Ashley BarnesNorwich CityBurnleyTurf MoorBrightonCardiff City