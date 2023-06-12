'What you dream of': Burnley's Jordan Beyer makes Premier League admission after Championship promotion

The 23-year-old is now a permanent member of Vincent Kompany’s squad after enjoying a season on loan at Turf Moor from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The defender made 35 appearances in all competitions last term as he helped the Clarets storm to the Championship title.

But it’s the top flight where Beyer wants to be playing his football and that will soon become a reality for the German.

“It's really what you dream of,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, playing in the Premier League, and now hopefully the dream is coming true and I can't wait to get started.

“I really can't wait. The Premier League it's different, it’s got this special feeling about it. It's just incredible and I can't wait to see the fans again at Turf Moor, now playing Premier League football.

Beyer is now a permanent fixture at Turf Moor following a successful loan spell

“Hopefully we'll make it a bit of a fortress again and win the games there like last season. I know it will be tough and it’s another level to the Championship, but we need to make it a difficult place to come.

“But I’m just looking forward to playing with Burnley at Turf Moor and being with the fans again and hopefully we can have a good time and enjoy the season.”

Beyer, who signed a four-year contract with the Clarets, has already had a taste of what the Premier League has to offer following last season’s cup games.

Nevertheless, he can’t wait to get stuck into some of the other iconic grounds the top flight has on offer.

“We actually played at a few good ones last season already in the cup,” Beyer added.

“We were playing away against United and City at huge stadiums in front of lots of fans. Also, at Bournemouth too, that was my first time and it was a good match.