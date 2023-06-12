News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death

'What you dream of': Burnley's Jordan Beyer makes Premier League admission after Championship promotion

Burnley’s Jordan Beyer admits it’s a dream come true to be playing in the Premier League next season.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Ex-Aston Villa man Ashley Westwood opens up on swapping Burnley for US, consider...

The 23-year-old is now a permanent member of Vincent Kompany’s squad after enjoying a season on loan at Turf Moor from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The defender made 35 appearances in all competitions last term as he helped the Clarets storm to the Championship title.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it’s the top flight where Beyer wants to be playing his football and that will soon become a reality for the German.

“It's really what you dream of,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, playing in the Premier League, and now hopefully the dream is coming true and I can't wait to get started.

“I really can't wait. The Premier League it's different, it’s got this special feeling about it. It's just incredible and I can't wait to see the fans again at Turf Moor, now playing Premier League football.

Beyer is now a permanent fixture at Turf Moor following a successful loan spellBeyer is now a permanent fixture at Turf Moor following a successful loan spell
Beyer is now a permanent fixture at Turf Moor following a successful loan spell
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Hopefully we'll make it a bit of a fortress again and win the games there like last season. I know it will be tough and it’s another level to the Championship, but we need to make it a difficult place to come.

“But I’m just looking forward to playing with Burnley at Turf Moor and being with the fans again and hopefully we can have a good time and enjoy the season.”

Beyer, who signed a four-year contract with the Clarets, has already had a taste of what the Premier League has to offer following last season’s cup games.

Nevertheless, he can’t wait to get stuck into some of the other iconic grounds the top flight has on offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We actually played at a few good ones last season already in the cup,” Beyer added.

“We were playing away against United and City at huge stadiums in front of lots of fans. Also, at Bournemouth too, that was my first time and it was a good match.

“Of course, I would like to play at Anfield. Anfield, The Emirates, Stamford Bridge. These are huge stadiums which I've only seen on TV and that would be great to play there. It would be a dream.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyTurf MoorBournemouth