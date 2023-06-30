Burnley make new addition to their training ground ahead of Premier League return

The club has invested in a new fitness facility with a state-of-the-art suite designed and kitted out by experts PRIMAL.

Officially opened on Thursday, it includes a range of strength-based equipment, cardio machines and plyometric and stretching facilities, specifically designed for athletes to improve their speed, power, agility and reaction times.

Each piece of equipment has been personally designed by PRIMAL founder Steven Rinaldi, who told the club’s official website: “Burnley had an extraordinary season and we’re joining the club’s journey at an exciting time.

“Every strength and fitness space we design is expertly mapped out to create the optimum experience for the individual purpose.

“Burnley is an elite sports team, competing at the highest level of football seen anywhere in the world, and we designed a space which matches the level of intensity players have to deliver on the pitch.

“Players need to be strong, but they also have to be fast. The PRIMAL Performance Centre is one of our finest yet and has everything players need to support this unique set of physical attributes.

The new fitness centre was officially opened on Thursday. Picture: Burnley FC

“When playing in a highly competitive sport, having the incremental edge over an opponent can make all the difference, and this fitness centre will give them just that.”

PRIMAL now boast performance centres at both Burnley and Celtic and also provide equipment for the likes of Rangers, Fulham, Motherwell and Chelsea Women.

Chris Wilding, lead strength and rehabilitation coach at Burnley, added: “The strength, fitness and rehabilitation of our players is of the utmost importance to ensure we can compete at the highest level.

“It’s been a positive experience working alongside the PRIMAL team, as together we have tailored the gym so it meets all our requirements and the high standards we as a football club expect.

“The new conditioning space gives us a great and much-improved environment to help our players perform to the best of their ability.”

PRIMAL is described as the leading commercial strength brand in the UK and has since reached 25 countries, including the UAE, South Africa, and Europe.