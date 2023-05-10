The American superstar has quickly become a firm fan-favourite since announcing he and wife Kealia had bought a minority stake in the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 'Culvert pub crawl' ahead of Burnley's game with Cardiff on Monday was further proof that this is far more than just a financial investment for the Watts, who continue to proclaim their love for the club and the town.

Burnley fans surround the buses carrying Burnley players on their victory parade around Burnley following promotion to the Premier League. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Asked at the Clarets promotion party yesterday what his favourite thing about Burnley was, JJ’s answer was immediate – “The people. Hands down, the people.

"The way they’ve treated us, the way they’ve welcomed us with open arms. The people here are incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re very emotionally invested. And we just want to do right by the supporters of Burnley. The people and the club are so important here. And we want to make sure we respect and honour that.”

Thousands of Clarets fans lined the streets to cheer on their heroes as an incredible open-top bus parade delivered a fitting finale to a season that will go down in the history books as one of the greatest ever.

Burnley Council leader Afrasiab Anwar and his daughter Hidayah (who turns seven tomorrow) with JJ and Kealia Watt. Photo: Andy Ford.

To be a part of that historic moment was a special feeling said JJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're so happy to be here. I feel like the kid in class who didn't do any work on the group project and still got an A. I'm enjoying it; I'm having a great time and it's so nice to be able to celebrate the players, Vincent, Alan; the town deserves this.

"When I first spoke with Alan I did not think about any of this. It's been a whirlwind, no doubt. This is the experience we want our supporters to have over and over again. Some will say this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience; but there's no reason it has to be a once-in-a- lifetime experience.”

And the reaction back home in the States?