BREAKING
27 incredible scenes from Burnley Football Club Championship parade in Burnley town centre

Thousands of fans turned out yesterday for the Burnley FC Championship parade.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th May 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:36 BST

And these fantastic images capture the electric atmosphere of the event when fans lined the streets of Burnley town centre for the victory parade as two open topped buses made their way from the town hall to Turf Moor.

The civic celebration included a private reception at the Mechanics Theatre followed by interviews with manager Vincent Kompany and players, shown on huge screens. The town was a sea of claret and blue as jubilant fans donned their Burnley shirts, hats and scarves for the momentous occasion.

1. Incredible photos as thousands line the streets for the Burnley FC Championship victory parade

Photo: Danny Lawson

2. Incredible photos as thousands line the streets for the Burnley FC Championship victory parade

Photo: Danny Lawson

3. Incredible photos as thousands line the streets for the Burnley FC Championship victory parade

Photo: Danny Lawson

4. Incredible photos as thousands line the streets for the Burnley FC Championship victory parade

Photo: Martin Rickett

