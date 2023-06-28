Burnley announce shirt sponsorship with betting firm on their return to the Premier League

The Clarets have announced betting firm and online casino operator W88 as their new official shirt sponsor for the 2023/24 season.

It replaces Greater Manchester-based company Classic Football Shirts, who sponsored the club’s shirts during last season’s Championship-winning campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement announcing their new sponsor, the club said: “The shirt featuring the W88 logo will be worn by both the men’s and women’s first teams for the upcoming campaign in a move that will enable the club to challenge and invest in our exciting return to the Premier League.

“As an established and renowned brand, W88 has sponsored numerous EPL teams in the recent past and contributed to their success in the league. Likewise, W88 hopes to achieve the same for Burnley Football Club.

“W88 represents integrity, trust and excellence, offering a full range of entertainment products including sports betting and online casino - and via this partnership, enables them to reach a worldwide audience and grow internationally.”

According to the Clarets, W88 will also work “hand in hand” with the club on community projects and charitable activities.

Burnley's matchday shirts will be sponsored by a betting firm next season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes just two months after the Premier League announced it will be banning gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts by the end of the 2025/26 season.

Burnley director Stuart Hunt claims a sponsorship of this nature will play a “significant role” in helping the club compete in the top flight.

“Following lengthy discussions we are pleased to confirm W88 as our front of shirt sponsor for the upcoming season,” he said.

“As a newly-promoted club, a partnership such as this plays a significant role in helping us to compete in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“W88 have established successful relationships with several Premier League clubs and sports brands across the globe and we have been impressed by their experience, knowledge and proactive nature in this area.

“I’m looking forward to developing a successful partnership together over the course of the season.”