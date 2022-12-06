This season’s 2022/23 home shirt, sponsored by Classic Football Shirts, takes inspiration from the 1991 design, but club partners Classic will give up their front of shirt position for the game at Turf Moor against Middlesbrough on Saturday, December 17, with players wearing the Endsleigh sponsored design.

As part of the initiative, Endsleigh, not-for-profit insurance specialists, will donate £10,000 to Burnley FC in the Community’s foodbank. Based in Burnley town centre, the foodbank has distributed 5,109 parcels this year, feeding 11,566 people, 4,505 of which were children.

The retro Endsleigh shirts remain a firm favourite with Clarets fans and this year’s shirt, inspired by the classic with the Classic Football Shirts logo, has proved immensely popular.

Burnley, Classic Football Shirts and Endsleigh come together to design retro shirt for Middlesbrough fixture at Turf Moor

Therefore, to celebrate the initiative, a limited number of this season’s home shirts, with the early 90’s Endsleigh logo, will be made available for sale exclusively at the Clarets Store at the Middlesbrough game.

Mark Thompson, Co-Chief Operating Officer of Burnley FC said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with Classic Football Shirts, Endsleigh and Burnley FC in the Community to undertake this initiative at our game against Middlesbrough.

“This season’s home kit, with its nod to our 1991/92 design has exceeded all expectations. It’s special that we together with our partners we can come together to do this, to help support local people in need.

"We are aware of the many challenges people are facing, with demand for the charity’s foodbank increasing rapidly. The donation will make a real difference this Christmas and we’re proud to be involved in such a worthwhile cause.”

Matthew Dale, Co-founder of Classic Football Shirts said: “We are immensely proud of our partnership with Burnley FC, and we have enjoyed a great working relationship together for some time now. The response to this season’s shirts has been brilliant, we love to see the fans in the design.

“We were keen to take part in the initiative for the Middlesbrough game to support Burnley FC in the Community’s foodbank. It’s important to give back, especially at this time of year. We’re proud to play our part and make a difference this festive season.”

Phil Garner, Business Development Director, Not-for-Profit at Endsleigh said: “We are thrilled to be able to support Burnley FC and its charity, Burnley FC in the Community, by donating £10,000 to the foodbank. Our relationship with Burnley FC reaches back to the 1990s when Endsleigh were the Club’s main sponsor, and as a leading insurer of charities we are delighted to help such a worthwhile cause.

“To have the Endsleigh name on the Club’s shirts during the match against Middlesbrough is a fantastic call-back and gives us all at Endsleigh a chance to take a trip down memory lane. Thank you to Classic Football Shirts for reaching out and helping us to reconnect with the Clarets.”

Dr Sara Ward, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: “With the cost-of-living crisis and energy bills constantly on the rise, the demand for the foodbank has never been higher.

“This generous donation from both Endsleigh and Classic Football Shirts could not have come at a better time, especially with Christmas fast approaching.