Burnley’s latest recruit Lawrence Vigouroux believes the Premier League is his rightful destination.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
The 29-year-old has made the jump to the top flight from League Two, where he helped Leyton Orient claim the title last season.

The goalkeeper turned down the offer of a new contract at Brisbane Road to pen a three-year deal with Vincent Kompany’s men.

Having previously been on the books of both Liverpool and Tottenham, Vigouroux is delighted to be back among the country’s elite.

“It means everything (to be back),” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s taken me a long time to get back here. I’ve come full circle and I’ve had a lot of experiences during my life and my career that I can draw on.

“I feel like I’m finally back where I feel like I should be and hopefully I can prove to everyone I deserve to be here.”

Vigouroux has penned a three-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FCVigouroux has penned a three-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC
Vigouroux will now provide competition for the likes of Arijanet Muric and Bailey Peacock-Farrell in Burnley’s goalkeeping department.

Realistically speaking, he’s been brought to East Lancashire to provide backup to the number one - and Vigouroux is more than happy to play his part for the good of the team.

When asked what his personal ambition is at Burnley, Vigouroux said: “Just to work hard every day and be as good as I can for the boys.

“I want to be an important part of the changing room going forwards and improve myself as a person as well.”

Vigouroux made 152 appearances for Orient and won the club’s player of the season award for the past three years running.

Despite his close ties with Richie Wellens’ side, the stopper couldn’t turn down the opportunity to join a Premier League outfit.

“It was tough, but when you hear about interest from clubs like Burnley it makes it very, very easy to leave,” he said.

“You only have to look around where we’re going to be working and training every day…

“As much as I enjoyed playing for Leyton Orient, I felt this was the right step for me and the right way to go, so hopefully I can leave an impression here.”

