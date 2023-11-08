A night to celebrate for Burnley at Northwest Football Awards as Josh Cullen takes home trophy

It was a night to celebrate for Burnley at the 2023 Northwest Football Awards.

Josh Cullen claimed the Championship player of the season award in recognition of his sterling displays during Burnley’s title win.

The 27-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions as Vincent Kompany’s romped back to the Premier League in style, amassing an incredible 101 points.

The midfielder also won two big trophies at the club’s end-of-season awards, voted the club’s players’ player of the season as well as the fans’ player of the season.

Cullen saw off competition from Blackburn Rovers’ Dom Hyam and Freddie Woodman, of Preston North End.

Elsewhere, Burnley also secured the best club marketing, sponsorship or engagement campaign award for their partnership with Classic Football Shirts.

More than 500 guests from across the football world attended the star studded event, hosted by broadcasters, Eilidh Barbour and Dion Dublin, at The Point at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Josh Cullen with his Moss Championship Player of the Season trophy

Winners were crowned in eight player categories, as well as in a raft of other honours for clubs and communities.

“What a night,” said organiser Laura Wolfe. “The quality on show at this year's awards was magnificent.

"The work on and off the pitch on show in the Northwest is something we are all immensely proud of and we congratulate all of our finalists.