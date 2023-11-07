Should Crystal Palace have had a man sent off for crunching tackle on Burnley keeper James Trafford?
That’s the verdict of former referee Dermot Gallagher, who was left bewildered by the striker’s decision to challenge Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford during Saturday’s game at Turf Moor.
With Trafford looking to play the ball out from the back in his six-yard box, Edouard raced towards him and slid-in in an attempt to win the ball.
But his tackle was late and rash and prompted appeals from the Burnley players for referee Peter Bankes to flash a red card.
Following the melee, Bankes opted to caution the Palace forward.
That decision, according to Gallagher, was the right one – a verdict he gave while analysing the weekend’s refereeing controversies on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch.
"I just don't know why he would make a challenge like this,” Gallagher said.
"You're giving the referee a decision to make and it's a decision you don't have to give the referee. But he's low, yellow card.
"We saw one earlier in the season with [Arsenal’s] Eddie Nketiah, but I just don't know why he made a challenge like that."
Palace would go on to claim all three points thanks to goals in either half from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell.
The visitor’s first goal followed a costly mistake from Jordan Beyer, who was pick-pocketed by Jordan Ayew who had the simple task of rolling the ball across the face of goal for Schlupp to steer home.
Despite the Clarets controlling most of the game, Palace eventually doubled their lead in stoppage-time through Mitchell.