'This was totally on me': Burnley's Jordan Beyer makes honest admission after costly Crystal Palace error

Jordan Beyer took responsibility for Burnley’s defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, declaring: “this was totally on me”.

The defender’s error led to Palace’s first goal of the afternoon, having been caught on the ball by Jordan Ayew who was able to put the ball on a plate for Jeffrey Schlupp to steer home from close range.

Roy Hodgson’s side would then make sure of their win deep into stoppage-time when Tyrick Mitchell added a second.

Beyer was spotted holding his hands up to the crowd as he made his way off the pitch at the full-time whistle.

Speaking after the game, manager Vincent Kompany conceded the game had been decided by a mistake.

Addressing the incident on his Instagram page after the game, Beyer held his hands up and was happy to take the blame.

“Very sorry to let you down today Clarets, this was totally on me today,” he wrote.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Jordan Beyer of Burnley reacts as Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace (not pictured) scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Great effort from the rest of the lads and great support from everyone, thank you.”

Former Claret Ashley Barnes, who now plays his football for Norwich City having played alongside Beyer last season, was among those to reply, lending his support.

“Never your fault my friend,” he said.

“Never want to hear you blaming yourself again! Stick together as a team, you boys got this.”

Teammate Josh Brownhill, meanwhile, wrote: “It’s on us all! Keep your head up. More games to come.”