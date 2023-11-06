News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

'This was totally on me': Burnley's Jordan Beyer makes honest admission after costly Crystal Palace error

Jordan Beyer took responsibility for Burnley’s defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, declaring: “this was totally on me”.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
How Burnley's average attendance compares to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, ...

The defender’s error led to Palace’s first goal of the afternoon, having been caught on the ball by Jordan Ayew who was able to put the ball on a plate for Jeffrey Schlupp to steer home from close range.

Roy Hodgson’s side would then make sure of their win deep into stoppage-time when Tyrick Mitchell added a second.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beyer was spotted holding his hands up to the crowd as he made his way off the pitch at the full-time whistle.

Speaking after the game, manager Vincent Kompany conceded the game had been decided by a mistake.

Addressing the incident on his Instagram page after the game, Beyer held his hands up and was happy to take the blame.

“Very sorry to let you down today Clarets, this was totally on me today,” he wrote.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Jordan Beyer of Burnley reacts as Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace (not pictured) scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Jordan Beyer of Burnley reacts as Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace (not pictured) scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Jordan Beyer of Burnley reacts as Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace (not pictured) scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Great effort from the rest of the lads and great support from everyone, thank you.”

Former Claret Ashley Barnes, who now plays his football for Norwich City having played alongside Beyer last season, was among those to reply, lending his support.

“Never your fault my friend,” he said.

“Never want to hear you blaming yourself again! Stick together as a team, you boys got this.”

Teammate Josh Brownhill, meanwhile, wrote: “It’s on us all! Keep your head up. More games to come.”

Beyer’s appearance on Saturday was his first for Burnley since the Luton game in October, having missed a month’s worth of action with a knee injury.

Related topics:BurnleyCrystal PalaceAshley BarnesJosh Brownhill