'This was totally on me': Burnley's Jordan Beyer makes honest admission after costly Crystal Palace error
The defender’s error led to Palace’s first goal of the afternoon, having been caught on the ball by Jordan Ayew who was able to put the ball on a plate for Jeffrey Schlupp to steer home from close range.
Roy Hodgson’s side would then make sure of their win deep into stoppage-time when Tyrick Mitchell added a second.
Beyer was spotted holding his hands up to the crowd as he made his way off the pitch at the full-time whistle.
Speaking after the game, manager Vincent Kompany conceded the game had been decided by a mistake.
Addressing the incident on his Instagram page after the game, Beyer held his hands up and was happy to take the blame.
“Very sorry to let you down today Clarets, this was totally on me today,” he wrote.
“Great effort from the rest of the lads and great support from everyone, thank you.”
Former Claret Ashley Barnes, who now plays his football for Norwich City having played alongside Beyer last season, was among those to reply, lending his support.
“Never your fault my friend,” he said.
“Never want to hear you blaming yourself again! Stick together as a team, you boys got this.”
Teammate Josh Brownhill, meanwhile, wrote: “It’s on us all! Keep your head up. More games to come.”
Beyer’s appearance on Saturday was his first for Burnley since the Luton game in October, having missed a month’s worth of action with a knee injury.