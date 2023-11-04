'It fell on a mistake': What Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said immediately after cruel Crystal Palace defeat

Vincent Kompany was left with mixed feelings after Burnley slumped to yet another defeat, this time to Crystal Palace, despite an improved performance from his side.

The scoreline doesn’t tell the full story though, as the Clarets were the better side and largely controlled the game.

But they were undone by a Jordan Beyer mistake in the first-half, before Palace added a second in stoppage-time to make the result look more comfortable than it really was.

“I want to be respectful of the opponent, sometimes you win those games and you always must have done something right,” Kompany said post-match.

“From our side, the facts are we lost, the facts are that we played well, we created chances, we looked like a team that has something to offer in this league and it feels like if we play more often like this, we will get the rewards.

“It’s not supposed to be easy, we don’t have the right to think this is an easy game so let’s brush them aside.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks dejected at full-time after their team's defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on November 04, 2023 in Burnley, England.

“But it fell on a mistake. The second goal you can put into context because we put people forward, I’ve been involved in these moments where you get the rewards or you get the punishment with the second goal, but it’s a one goal game that’s been decided on a mistake.

“We’re not able to break our way through and that’s the reality.”

The key moment in the game came when Beyer was muscled off the ball too easily by Jordan Ayew, before slipping.

That allowed the Palace man to run unopposed towards goal, where he was able to slide the ball for Jeffrey Schlupp to steer home.

When asked about the individual error, Kompany replied: “It’s not been the first time this year [from the team].

“I have to say again, within the context of what this league is, I could have said beforehand we’re going to be stretched to our maximum in every phase so the mistakes have to be less, they have to be minimal because you can get punished by any team and that’s what Palace did today.

“Despite our good performance, despite the fact we didn’t concede hardly any chances, it’s the way to learn at the moment.