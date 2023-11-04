Burnley dealt fitness boost as trio of previously injured players make academy outing against Sheffield United

A trio of previously injured players have made their return for Burnley’s Under-21 side.

Both Hjalmar Ekdal and Manuel Benson have been named in the Clarets’ academy side for their lunchtime kick-off against Sheffield United.

Ekdal hasn’t featured since the Carabao Cup game against Nottingham Forest, which to date remains his one and only appearance of the season.

Benson, meanwhile, has been absent since the end of last season after suffering an injury during the 4-0 cup win against Salford City.

Michael Obafemi has also been named in Burnley’s starting line-up, having made his return for the academy side in October.

The 23-year-old had previously been sidelined for four months with a serious hamstring injury, which required surgery.

The striker suffered the blow while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland back in June.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Manuel Benson of Burnley reacts following their sides defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Denis Franchi, CJ Egan-Riley and Darko Churlinov also feature in Burnley’s starting XI.

It comes as Jordan Beyer is also on the verge of making his comeback having returned to full training following a knee problem.

The centre-back has missed the last month after suffering the setback in the win against Luton Town.

Vincent Kompany has admitted Beyer could make his first-team return for the Clarets this afternoon in their Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace.

On a more sombre note, star man Lyle Foster will miss out for the third game running with illness.

Speaking on Friday, Kompany revealed the striker could also be absent for next week’s trip to Arsenal.